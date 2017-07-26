Edition:
United States

Methanex Corp (MX.TO)

MX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

63.69CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.16 (+1.86%)
Prev Close
$62.53
Open
$62.84
Day's High
$63.74
Day's Low
$62.66
Volume
505,125
Avg. Vol
353,700
52-wk High
$69.88
52-wk Low
$46.21

Chart for

About

Methanex Corp is a Canada-based producer and supplier of methanol to a range of international markets. The Company operates production sites in Canada, Chile, Egypt, New Zealand, the United States, as well as Trinidad and Tobago. Its global operations are supported by a global supply chain of terminals, storage facilities and a... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.82
Market Cap(Mil.): $4,285.12
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 84.94
Dividend: 0.30
Yield (%): 2.39

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.35 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 18.25 11.32
ROE: -- 26.36 15.18

Latest News about MX.TO

BRIEF-Methanex reports Q2 earnings per share $0.89

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Jul 26 2017

BRIEF-Methanex increases share repurchase program to 10 pct of public float

* Methanex increases its existing share repurchase program to 10 pct of public float

Jul 26 2017

BRIEF-Methanex reports Q1 earnings per share $1.46

* Methanex reports higher first quarter 2017 earnings and increases dividend by 9%

Apr 26 2017
» More MX.TO News

Competitors

  Price Chg
Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI.OQ) $12.05 +0.35
FutureFuel Corp. (FF.N) $15.25 +0.26
Terravia Holdings Inc (TVIAQ.PK) $0.00 +0.00
Velocys PLC (VLSV.L) 38.38 +5.25
KiOR Inc (KIORQ.PK) -- --

Earnings vs. Estimates