Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (NABV.NS)

NABV.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

131.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.10 (+0.84%)
Prev Close
Rs130.80
Open
Rs131.80
Day's High
Rs134.40
Day's Low
Rs130.10
Volume
129,179
Avg. Vol
292,142
52-wk High
Rs155.00
52-wk Low
Rs103.10

Nava Bharat Ventures Limited is engaged in power generation, mining, ferro alloys and agri-business. The Company's segments include Ferro Alloys, Power and Sugar. The Company's power plants in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha have a total power generating capacity of approximately 440 megawatt. The Company manufactures... (more)

Beta: 1.27
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs23,518.39
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 178.58
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.76

P/E (TTM): -- 20.42 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.93 11.32
ROE: -- 9.88 15.18

