National Fertilizers Ltd (NAFT.NS)

NAFT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

61.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.25 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
Rs61.65
Open
Rs61.65
Day's High
Rs61.85
Day's Low
Rs61.00
Volume
138,587
Avg. Vol
1,015,768
52-wk High
Rs89.45
52-wk Low
Rs29.50

About

National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) is an India-based company engaged in producing and marketing urea, neem coated urea, bio-fertilizers (solid and liquid) and other allied industrial products. The Company's business segments are Urea and Other Products, including industrial products, bio fertilizers and traded products. It... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.92
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs30,121.51
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 490.58
Dividend: 0.85
Yield (%): 1.38

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.97 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.97 11.32
ROE: -- 3.69 15.18

