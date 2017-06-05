National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALU.NS)
NALU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.65 (-1.89%)
Prev Close
Rs87.10
Open
Rs87.50
Day's High
Rs87.50
Day's Low
Rs84.55
Volume
1,586,512
Avg. Vol
4,607,828
52-wk High
Rs89.55
52-wk Low
Rs45.00
About
National Aluminium Company Limited is engaged in the production of alumina, aluminum and power. The Company operates in three segments: Chemicals, Aluminium and Unallocated Common. Chemicals include calcined alumina, alumina hydrate and other related products. Aluminium includes aluminum ingots, wire rods, billets, strips,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.13
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs165,168.80
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,932.93
|Dividend:
|2.80
|Yield (%):
|4.15
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|29.42
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.35
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|3.02
|15.18
Morning News Call - India, June 6
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06062017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:15 am: IndiGrid listing ceremony at BSE in Mumbai. 7:30 pm: Junior Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha to speak at an industry event in New Delhi. GMF: LIVECHAT - YUAN FOCUS The Chinese
India's NALCO puts Iran project on hold: chairman
NEW DELHI India's National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) has put all its overseas projects on hold, including one in Iran, in order to focus on expanding domestic capacity, its chairman said on Monday.