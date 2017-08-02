Edition:
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (NARY.NS)

NARY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

305.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-1.35 (-0.44%)
Rs306.85
Rs308.00
Rs310.50
Rs303.50
15,619
142,690
Rs379.00
Rs281.00

Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited is an India-based holding company. The Company operates a network of hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinical centers or test laboratories. The Company operates through Medical and Healthcare Services business segment. The Company offers medical, surgery, and diagnostics and support services.

Market Cap(Mil.): Rs62,636.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 204.36
P/E (TTM): -- 29.48 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.48 11.32
ROE: -- 10.22 15.18

Latest News about NARY.NS

BRIEF-India's Narayana Hrudayalaya June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter profit 193.7 million rupees versus 226.5 million rupees year ago

Aug 02 2017

BRIEF-Narayana Hrudayalaya seeks members' nod for approval of amalgamation of Newrise Healthcare

* Seeks members' nod for approval of amalgamation of Newrise Healthcare, wholly owned subsidiary with the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jul 10 2017
