Navneet Education Ltd (NAVN.NS)
NAVN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
167.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.70 (-1.59%)
Prev Close
Rs169.95
Open
Rs170.00
Day's High
Rs170.35
Day's Low
Rs163.20
Volume
10,033
Avg. Vol
66,843
52-wk High
Rs193.50
52-wk Low
Rs93.00
About
Navneet Education Limited, formerly Navneet Publication (India) Limited, is engaged in the business of publication of education and non-education books, and manufacture of paper and non-paper stationery products. The Company's segments include Publication, Stationery and Others. Its geographical segments include North & Central... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.94
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs39,307.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|233.56
|Dividend:
|2.50
|Yield (%):
|1.49
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.90
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.38
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|4.56
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Navneet Education June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 1.10 billion rupees versus 168.6 million rupees year ago