NBCC (India) Ltd (NBCC.NS)
NBCC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
253.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.30 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
Rs251.30
Open
Rs252.55
Day's High
Rs256.30
Day's Low
Rs251.00
Volume
1,016,903
Avg. Vol
1,397,153
52-wk High
Rs256.30
52-wk Low
Rs132.70
About
NBCC (India) Limited, formerly National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd., provides civil engineering construction services. The Company operates through three segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development, and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC). The PMC segment offers management and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.43
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs228,240.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|900.00
|Dividend:
|1.10
|Yield (%):
|0.64
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.42
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.79
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|8.79
|15.18
BRIEF-NBCC (India) gets LoI worth up to 32 bln rupees
* Says LoI for planning, designing & construction of office complex and residential quarters in mumbai Source text: http://bit.ly/2hiAB34 Further company coverage: