Edition:
United States

NBCC (India) Ltd (NBCC.NS)

NBCC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

253.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.30 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
Rs251.30
Open
Rs252.55
Day's High
Rs256.30
Day's Low
Rs251.00
Volume
1,016,903
Avg. Vol
1,397,153
52-wk High
Rs256.30
52-wk Low
Rs132.70

Chart for

About

NBCC (India) Limited, formerly National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd., provides civil engineering construction services. The Company operates through three segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development, and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC). The PMC segment offers management and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.43
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs228,240.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 900.00
Dividend: 1.10
Yield (%): 0.64

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.42 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.79 11.32
ROE: -- 8.79 15.18

Latest News about NBCC.NS

BRIEF-NBCC (India) gets LoI worth up to 32 bln rupees

* Says LoI for planning, designing & construction of office complex and residential quarters in mumbai Source text: http://bit.ly/2hiAB34 Further company coverage:

Sep 20 2017
» More NBCC.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates