Edition:
United States

NewCastle Gold Ltd (NCA.TO)

NCA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

0.75CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.03 (+4.17%)
Prev Close
$0.72
Open
$0.76
Day's High
$0.76
Day's Low
$0.74
Volume
220,279
Avg. Vol
294,514
52-wk High
$1.12
52-wk Low
$0.52

Chart for

About

NewCastle Gold Ltd., formerly Castle Mountain Mining Company Limited, is an exploration gold company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, including Castle Mountain Venture, focuses on the exploration and development of gold deposits in its Permitted Castle Mountain Gold Project, which is in San Bernardino County, California,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 5.10
Market Cap(Mil.): $152.57
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 203.43
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 3,702.00 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.21 11.32
ROE: -- 0.32 15.18

Latest News about NCA.TO

BRIEF-Newcastle Gold announces $15 mln bought deal offering of common shares

* Newcastle Gold announces $15 million bought deal offering of common shares

Jun 22 2017
» More NCA.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates