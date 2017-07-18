Edition:
United States

NCC Group PLC (NCCG.L)

NCCG.L on London Stock Exchange

234.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-2.00 (-0.85%)
Prev Close
236.00
Open
237.00
Day's High
238.00
Day's Low
232.25
Volume
407,838
Avg. Vol
665,665
52-wk High
267.61
52-wk Low
87.80

Chart for

About

NCC Group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the provision of independent advice and services to customers by way of the provision of escrow and assurance services. It operates in two divisions: Assurance and Escrow. Its Assurance division includes security and risk consulting... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.32
Market Cap(Mil.): £648.11
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 276.97
Dividend: 3.15
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.40 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 16.10 11.32
ROE: -- 18.21 15.18

Latest News about NCCG.L

BRIEF-Ncc Group FY revenue 244.5 mln STG vs 209.1 mln STG year ago

* Fy pretax loss -55.3 million STG versus 9.4 million STG profit year ago

Jul 18 2017
» More NCCG.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates