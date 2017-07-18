NCC Group PLC (NCCG.L)
NCCG.L on London Stock Exchange
234.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
234.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-2.00 (-0.85%)
-2.00 (-0.85%)
Prev Close
236.00
236.00
Open
237.00
237.00
Day's High
238.00
238.00
Day's Low
232.25
232.25
Volume
407,838
407,838
Avg. Vol
665,665
665,665
52-wk High
267.61
267.61
52-wk Low
87.80
87.80
About
NCC Group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the provision of independent advice and services to customers by way of the provision of escrow and assurance services. It operates in two divisions: Assurance and Escrow. Its Assurance division includes security and risk consulting... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.32
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£648.11
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|276.97
|Dividend:
|3.15
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.40
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|16.10
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|18.21
|15.18
BRIEF-Ncc Group FY revenue 244.5 mln STG vs 209.1 mln STG year ago
* Fy pretax loss -55.3 million STG versus 9.4 million STG profit year ago