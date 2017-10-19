NCC Ltd (NCCL.NS)
NCCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
93.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.05 (-1.11%)
Rs-1.05 (-1.11%)
Prev Close
Rs94.30
Open
Rs94.80
Day's High
Rs94.80
Day's Low
Rs92.70
Volume
1,292,762
Avg. Vol
3,528,514
52-wk High
Rs103.65
52-wk Low
Rs70.80
About
NCC Limited is engaged in the construction/project activities in the infrastructure sector. The Company is involved in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, housing, power transmission lines, irrigation and hydrothermal power projects and real... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.19
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs51,840.62
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|555.93
|Dividend:
|0.40
|Yield (%):
|0.43
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.42
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.79
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|8.79
|15.18