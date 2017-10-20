Edition:
United States

Nicox SA (NCOX.PA)

NCOX.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

8.97EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.07 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
€8.90
Open
€9.00
Day's High
€9.00
Day's Low
€8.76
Volume
176,161
Avg. Vol
291,131
52-wk High
€13.68
52-wk Low
€7.05

Chart for

About

Nicox SA is a France-based international ophthalmic company. It is engaged in the field of the research, development and future commercialization of investigational drugs for ophthalmological diseases. The Company’s aim is to build a portfolio of therapeutic products addressing the needs of eye care practitioners and patients.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.53
Market Cap(Mil.): €264.22
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 29.46
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.71 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.89 11.32
ROE: -- 16.15 15.18

Latest News about NCOX.PA

BRIEF-‍Nicox enters research collaboration with Re-Vana Therapeutics

* ‍Nicox enters research collaboration with Re-Vana Therapeutics on its next generation of stand-alone no-donors in a novel sustained release ophthalmic formulation​

Oct 20 2017

BRIEF-Nicox and pSivida enter strategic collaboration agreement

* REG-NICOX AND PSIVIDA ENTER STRATEGIC COLLABORATION AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP SUSTAINED RELEASE DRUG TO LOWER INTRAOCULAR PRESSURE IN PATIENTS WITH GLAUCOMA

Oct 10 2017

BRIEF-Nicox and pSivida enter collaboration agreement to develop sustained release drug for glaucoma patients​

* Nicox-Co and pSivida enter strategic collaboration agreement to develop sustained release drug to lower intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma​

Oct 10 2017

BRIEF-Nicox announces licensing agreement with Eyevance

* ANNOUNCES LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH EYEVANCE FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF ZERVIATETM IN UNITED STATES

Sep 21 2017

BRIEF-Nicox H1 operating loss narrows to ‍​11.6 million euros

* ‍ZERVIATE (CETIRIZINE OPHTHALMIC SOLUTION), 0.24% NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) APPROVED​

Sep 08 2017

BRIEF-NicOx raises $31 million in private placement of shares

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF SHARES TO RAISE EUR 26.25 MILLION (USD 30.97 MILLION)

Aug 18 2017

BRIEF-Nicox lists 3.5 million new shares on Euronext Paris

* NICOX SA TO LIST 3.5 MILLION NEW SHARES ON EURONEXT PARIS AS OF AUGUST 17; REFERENCE PRICE: EUR 7.5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Aug 16 2017

BRIEF-Nicox announces 26.25 million euros financing

* NICOX SA - ‍RESERVED CAPITAL INCREASE OF ORDINARY SHARES OF COMPANY TO A SPECIFIC CATEGORY OF INVESTORS​

Aug 15 2017

BRIEF-Nicox launches capital increase of 597,897 euros following FDA's approval of Zerviate

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY ISSUING AND ADMISSION TO TRADING ON THE EURONEXT REGULATED MARKET IN PARIS OF 597,897 NEW SHARES AWARDED TO EXISTING ACIEX SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWING THE US FDA'S APPROVAL OF ZERVIATE

Jun 09 2017

BRIEF-Nicox receives FDA approval of Zerviate1 0.24 pct

* Nicox receives FDA approval of ZERVIATE1 (cetirizine ophthalmic solution) 0.24% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 31 2017
» More NCOX.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates