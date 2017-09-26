Network18 Media & Investments Ltd (NEFI.NS)
NEFI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
51.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.45 (+0.89%)
Prev Close
Rs50.55
Open
Rs50.85
Day's High
Rs51.65
Day's Low
Rs50.40
Volume
321,693
Avg. Vol
848,458
52-wk High
Rs59.30
52-wk Low
Rs27.45
About
Network18 Media & Investments Limited is a media and entertainment company. The Company is engaged in the advertisement and sponsorship, magazines advertisement, and mobile short messaging and mobile advertisement. Its segments include media operations, film production and distribution, and others. It has interests in television... (more)
Overall
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.92
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.35
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.98
|15.18
BRIEF-Network18 Media & Investments gets shareholders' nod to offer NCDs
* Gets shareholders' nod to offer NCDs via private placement Source text: http://bit.ly/2xGWGCs Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Network18 Media & Investments June qtr loss narrows
July 18 India's Network18 Media & Investments Ltd
BRIEF-Network18 Media & Investments enters deal with Foodfesta Wellcare for transfer of Burrp undertaking
* Entered into business transfer deal with Foodfesta Wellcare for transfer of Burrp undertaking as going concern on slump sale basis Source text - (http://bit.ly/2tI8m6K) Further company coverage:
Earnings vs. Estimates
