Edition:
United States

Nemetschek SE (NEKG.DE)

NEKG.DE on Xetra

78.80EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.19 (+1.53%)
Prev Close
€77.61
Open
€78.56
Day's High
€78.90
Day's Low
€77.93
Volume
34,331
Avg. Vol
38,215
52-wk High
€79.19
52-wk Low
€47.03

Chart for

About

Nemetschek SE is a Germany-based software developer for the construction industry. The Company operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media and Entertainment. The Design segment focuses on building information modeling (BIM) oriented solutions for computer aided design (CAD) and computer aided engineering... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.77
Market Cap(Mil.): €3,033.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 38.50
Dividend: 0.65
Yield (%): 0.82

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.58 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 11.32
ROE: -- 13.27 15.18

Latest News about NEKG.DE

BRIEF-Nemetschek buys U.S. software maker Risa for $24.9 mln

* Says acquires leading U.S. software provider Risa for structural engineering

Oct 13 2017
» More NEKG.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates