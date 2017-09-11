Neuland Laboratories Ltd (NEUL.NS)
NEUL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,144.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-7.15 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
Rs1,151.45
Open
Rs1,143.95
Day's High
Rs1,168.00
Day's Low
Rs1,130.00
Volume
1,486
Avg. Vol
25,238
52-wk High
Rs1,727.00
52-wk Low
Rs881.30
About
Neuland Laboratories Limited is engaged in manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredient (API). The Company also provides Custom Manufacturing Solutions (CMS) to develop and manufacture pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates. Its geographical segments include Europe, India, USA and Rest of the world. The Company's API... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.97
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs10,127.16
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|8.88
|Dividend:
|2.00
|Yield (%):
|0.18
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|31.71
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.89
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.15
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Neuland Labs June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 23 million rupees versus 95.1 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Neuland Laboratories appoints D. Saharsh Rao as CFO
* Says appointed D. Saharsh Rao, as chief financial officer of company Source text: (http://bit.ly/2w57BFI) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Neuland Labs March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 85.1 million rupees versus 66.3 million rupees year ago