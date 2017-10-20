National Express Group PLC (NEX.L)
NEX.L on London Stock Exchange
347.40GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
3.40 (+0.99%)
Prev Close
344.00
Open
345.40
Day's High
347.40
Day's Low
343.00
Volume
358,745
Avg. Vol
558,788
52-wk High
389.00
52-wk Low
332.40
About
National Express Group PLC is an international transport company. The Company's segments include UK Bus, UK Coach, German Rail, North America (operates school bus and transit services), Spain and Morocco (operates bus and coach services), and Central functions. The UK Bus segment's services are operated from nine garages across... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.68
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,777.78
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|511.74
|Dividend:
|4.26
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.38
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.08
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.01
|15.18