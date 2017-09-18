Edition:
New Flyer Industries Inc (NFI.TO)

NFI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

53.30CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.06 (+0.11%)
Prev Close
$53.24
Open
$53.39
Day's High
$53.70
Day's Low
$53.23
Volume
110,954
Avg. Vol
152,464
52-wk High
$57.70
52-wk Low
$36.25

About

New Flyer Industries Inc. (NFI) is a transit bus and motor coach manufacturer and parts distributor in North America. The Company operates through two segments: Bus and Coach Manufacturing Operations, and Aftermarket Operations. The Bus and Coach Manufacturing Operations segment is involved in the design, manufacture and sales... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.25
Market Cap(Mil.): $3,352.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 62.90
Dividend: 0.32
Yield (%): 2.44

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 33.39 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.92 11.32
ROE: -- 9.60 15.18

Latest News about NFI.TO

BRIEF-County of Fairfax awards contract for up to 500 buses to New Flyer

* County of Fairfax awards contract for up to 500 clean diesel buses to New Flyer

Sep 18 2017

BRIEF-New Flyer of America investing additional USD $25 million in Anniston, AL

* New Flyer of America investing additional USD $25 million in Anniston, AL

Sep 06 2017

BRIEF-Edmonton awards New Flyer a contract for 110 clean diesel buses

* Edmonton awards New Flyer a contract for 110 clean diesel buses

Aug 15 2017

BRIEF-San Francisco expands its zero-emission footprint with an order for 185 trolley-electric buses

* New Flyer Industries Inc - SFMTA has awarded an option order for 185 Xcelsior(®) trolley-electric, forty-foot, heavy-duty buses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jul 26 2017

BRIEF-New Flyer Industries delivers 991 EUs in Q2 2017, an increase of 79 EUs

* Master production schedule along with backlog & orders seen to be awarded under new procurements is about 3,750 EUs in 2017

Jul 13 2017

BRIEF-Brampton transit awards New Flyer a contract for 14 clean diesel buses

* Brampton transit awards new flyer a contract for 14 clean diesel buses

Jun 27 2017

BRIEF-New flyer acquires Carlson Engineered Composites

* Deal for $13 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jun 01 2017

BRIEF-City of Phoenix exercises options for 32 New Flyer transit buses

* City of Phoenix exercises options for 32 New Flyer transit buses

May 30 2017

BRIEF-Santa Clara awards New Flyer a contract for 55 diesel electric hybrid buses

* Santa Clara awards New Flyer a contract for 55 diesel electric hybrid buses

May 23 2017

BRIEF-New Flyer Q1 earnings per share $0.61

* New flyer announces 2017 first quarter results and increases in 2017 projected deliveries and annual dividend rate

May 10 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates