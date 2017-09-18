New Flyer Industries Inc (NFI.TO)

BRIEF-County of Fairfax awards contract for up to 500 buses to New Flyer * County of Fairfax awards contract for up to 500 clean diesel buses to New Flyer

BRIEF-New Flyer of America investing additional USD $25 million in Anniston, AL * New Flyer of America investing additional USD $25 million in Anniston, AL

BRIEF-Edmonton awards New Flyer a contract for 110 clean diesel buses * Edmonton awards New Flyer a contract for 110 clean diesel buses

BRIEF-San Francisco expands its zero-emission footprint with an order for 185 trolley-electric buses * New Flyer Industries Inc - SFMTA has awarded an option order for 185 Xcelsior(®) trolley-electric, forty-foot, heavy-duty buses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-New Flyer Industries delivers 991 EUs in Q2 2017, an increase of 79 EUs * Master production schedule along with backlog & orders seen to be awarded under new procurements is about 3,750 EUs in 2017

BRIEF-Brampton transit awards New Flyer a contract for 14 clean diesel buses * Brampton transit awards new flyer a contract for 14 clean diesel buses

BRIEF-New flyer acquires Carlson Engineered Composites * Deal for $13 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-City of Phoenix exercises options for 32 New Flyer transit buses * City of Phoenix exercises options for 32 New Flyer transit buses

BRIEF-Santa Clara awards New Flyer a contract for 55 diesel electric hybrid buses * Santa Clara awards New Flyer a contract for 55 diesel electric hybrid buses