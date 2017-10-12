Edition:
National Grid PLC (NG.L)

NG.L on London Stock Exchange

925.80GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-9.00 (-0.96%)
Prev Close
934.80
Open
935.20
Day's High
938.90
Day's Low
925.10
Volume
5,329,001
Avg. Vol
8,731,277
52-wk High
1,174.36
52-wk Low
910.30

Chart for

About

National Grid plc is an electricity and gas utility company focused on transmission and distribution activities in electricity and gas in both the United Kingdom and the United States. The Company's segments include UK Electricity Transmission, which is engaged in high voltage electricity transmission networks in Great Britain;... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.74
Market Cap(Mil.): £31,480.12
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,400.31
Dividend: 29.10
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 15.54 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.85 11.32
ROE: -- 14.26 15.18

Latest News about NG.L

Britain has enough power to meet winter demand -National Grid

LONDON, Oct 12 Britain will have enough power generation and imports through interconnectors to meet demand this winter, National Grid said in its 2017/18 winter outlook report on Thursday.

Oct 12 2017

BRIEF-No major damage identified at Williams Partners’ facilities after Hurricane Harvey

* No major damage identified at Williams Partners’ facilities following Hurricane Harvey

Sep 06 2017

Britain's National Grid to create separate system operator

OSLO, Aug 3 Britain's National Grid will create a new company to separately operate its electricity system by April 2019, energy regulator Ofgem said on Thursday.

Aug 03 2017

Foresight Group buys British battery storage project

LONDON Foresight Group has made its first foray into battery energy storage, buying a 35 megawatt (MW) project in Britain, the infrastructure and private equity investment manager said on Wednesday.

Jun 20 2017

National Grid reports 14 pct rise in FY adjusted operating profit

May 18 National Grid Plc said full-year adjusted operating profit rose 14 percent, helped by strong growth in its UK power transmission units and "favourable timing" in the UK and U.S. businesses partly related to the weather.

May 18 2017

Falling costs, new revenues fuel Britain's big battery boom

LONDON, May 10 Britain is emerging as a hotbed for utility-scale battery development, with two of Europe's three biggest projects under way there and several companies joining a race that could shake up the energy market.

May 10 2017

BRIEF-Sunrun and National Grid's jointly-owned subsidiary entered aggregate $202 million of senior secured credit facilities

* Sunrun Inc says on May 9, 2017, a jointly-owned subsidiary of Sunrun and National Grid entered aggregate $202 million of senior secured credit facilities Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2phELzg) Further company coverage:

May 09 2017
