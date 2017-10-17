NovaGold Resources Inc (NG.TO)

UPDATE 2-'Dr. Doom' commentator Marc Faber faces backlash over race comments NEW YORK/VANCOUVER, Oct 17 Marc Faber, the Swiss investor based in Thailand, provoked a backlash from business television and investment management firms on Tuesday after comments in his latest newsletter suggested the United States had only prospered because it was settled by white people.

BRIEF-Novagold director Marc Faber resigns * Novagold Resources Inc - ‍resignation of Marc Faber from Novagold's board of directors effective immediately​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-NovaGold Q3 loss per share $0.03 * NovaGold reports 2017 third quarter results: Donlin Gold final environmental impact statement on track to be published in 2018

BRIEF-Novagold Q2 loss per share $0.03 * Novagold reports 2017 second quarter results highlighting continued strong progress with permitting and advancement of optimization at donlin gold