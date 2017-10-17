NovaGold Resources Inc (NG.TO)

Edition:
About

Novagold Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's segments include the Donlin Gold project in Alaska, the United States and the Galore Creek project in British Columbia, Canada. The Company operates in the gold mining industry,... (more)

Latest News about NG.TO

UPDATE 2-'Dr. Doom' commentator Marc Faber faces backlash over race comments

NEW YORK/VANCOUVER, Oct 17 Marc Faber, the Swiss investor based in Thailand, provoked a backlash from business television and investment management firms on Tuesday after comments in his latest newsletter suggested the United States had only prospered because it was settled by white people.

Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-Novagold director Marc Faber resigns

* Novagold Resources Inc - ‍resignation of Marc Faber from Novagold's board of directors effective immediately​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-NovaGold Q3 loss per share $0.03

* NovaGold reports 2017 third quarter results: Donlin Gold final environmental impact statement on track to be published in 2018

Oct 03 2017

BRIEF-Novagold Q2 loss per share $0.03

* Novagold reports 2017 second quarter results highlighting continued strong progress with permitting and advancement of optimization at donlin gold

Jun 26 2017

BRIEF-Barrick, Novagold to advance ongoing Donlin gold project optimization

* Barrick and Novagold to advance ongoing donlin gold project optimization with approved $8-million drill program

Jun 22 2017
