Northam Platinum Ltd (NHMJ.J)

NHMJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

4,978.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

136.00 (+2.81%)
Prev Close
4,842.00
Open
4,900.00
Day's High
5,080.00
Day's Low
4,656.00
Volume
610,806
Avg. Vol
966,694
52-wk High
6,035.00
52-wk Low
3,593.00

About

Northam Platinum Limited is an independent integrated platinum group metal (PGM) producer. The Company operates through two segments: the Zondereinde mine and the Booysendal mine. The Zondereinde lease area is also the location for the Company's metallurgical operations, which include a smelter and base metals recovery plant.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.77
Market Cap(Mil.): R25,376.91
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 509.78
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 8.10 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -2.65 11.32
ROE: -- -4.62 15.18

Latest News about NHMJ.J

BRIEF-Northam Platinum acquires Platinum Group Metals recycling assets in U.S

* ACQUISITION OF PLATINUM GROUP METALS RECYCLING ASSETS IN UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Jul 28 2017

PLATINUM WEEK-Northam Platinum hunting for quality South African mines to buy

LONDON, May 19 South African miner Northam Platinum is searching for mines to buy but is struggling to find high-quality, mechanised operations for sale in South Africa, its chief executive said.

May 19 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates