NIIT Ltd (NIIT.NS)

NIIT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

104.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.95 (-1.84%)
Prev Close
Rs106.10
Open
Rs106.10
Day's High
Rs107.15
Day's Low
Rs103.00
Volume
321,140
Avg. Vol
1,396,009
52-wk High
Rs119.00
52-wk Low
Rs69.10

Chart for

About

NIIT Limited is a skills and talent development company. The Company operates through the learning business segment. It offers multi-disciplinary learning management and training delivery solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. Its geographical segments include India, America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its lines... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.42
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs17,286.69
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 165.98
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.40 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 16.10 11.32
ROE: -- 18.21 15.18

Latest News about NIIT.NS

BRIEF-NIIT Ltd says Sapnesh Lalla takes charge as CEO

* Says Sapnesh Lalla takes charge as CEO of NIIT Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 01 2017

BRIEF-India's NIIT June-qtr consol profit surges

* NIIT - consol PAT in June-quarter last year was 8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net revenue was 2.10 billion rupees

Jul 28 2017

BRIEF-NIIT forms strategic relationship with Cornerstone OnDemand

* Says NIIT forms strategic relationship with Cornerstone on demand

Jul 06 2017

BRIEF-India's NIIT March-qtr consol PAT rises 70 pct

* March quarter consol net revenue 3.62 billion rupees, up 51 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 17 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates