NIIT Technologies Ltd (NITT.NS)

NITT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

611.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.75 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
Rs613.60
Open
Rs616.55
Day's High
Rs619.90
Day's Low
Rs610.00
Volume
106,899
Avg. Vol
466,284
52-wk High
Rs646.30
52-wk Low
Rs366.55

NIIT Technologies Limited is an information technology (IT) solutions company. The Company is engaged in providing computer programming consultancy and related activities. It is engaged in providing application development and maintenance, managed services, cloud computing and business process outsourcing to organizations in... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.28
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs37,587.49
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 61.43
Dividend: 12.50
Yield (%): 2.04

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.40 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 16.10 11.32
ROE: -- 18.21 15.18

Latest News about NITT.NS

BRIEF-India's NIIT Technologies Sept qtr consol profit up about 14 pct

* Sept quarter consol net profit 672 million rupees versus profit of 589 million rupees last year

Oct 18 2017

BRIEF-India's NIIT Technologies June qtr consol profit from cont ops up about 68 pct

* June quarter consol profit from continuing operations 555 million rupees

Jul 20 2017

BRIEF-NIIT Tech announces acquisition of 55 pct interest in Ruletek by Incessant Technologies

* Niit technologies - acquisition of 55% interest in ruletek llc by incessant technologies pvt. ltd., an niit technologies company Source text: http://bit.ly/2sccGHx Further company coverage:

May 31 2017

BRIEF-India's NIIT Technologies appoints Sudhir Singh as CEO

* Says appoints Sudhir Singh as CEO designate of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2s5buFw) Further company coverage:

May 28 2017

BRIEF-NIIT Technologies announces partnership with Arago

May 23 NIIT Technologies Ltd: * Announces co's partnership with Arago Source text - http://bit.ly/2qQWn2D Further company coverage:

May 23 2017

BRIEF-India's NIIT Technologies March-qtr profit rises almost three-fold

* Net profit in March quarter was 303.2 million rupees last year; income from operations was 3.65 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 05 2017

BRIEF-NIIT Technologies collaborates with Siam City Cement Public

* Says Siam City Cement Public collaborates with co for building ready IT infrastructure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Apr 26 2017
