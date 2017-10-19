Edition:
Nilkamal Ltd (NKML.NS)

NKML.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,635.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-18.30 (-1.11%)
Prev Close
Rs1,654.15
Open
Rs1,655.00
Day's High
Rs1,667.00
Day's Low
Rs1,618.00
Volume
31,644
Avg. Vol
62,873
52-wk High
Rs2,275.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,210.00

Nilkamal Limited is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing of plastic products and retail sales. The Company's segments are Plastics, which includes injection molded plastic articles, polymers and others; Lifestyle Furniture, Furnishings & Accessories, which includes home furniture, home furnishing and accessories, and... (more)

Beta: 1.30
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs24,411.01
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 14.92
Dividend: 7.00
Yield (%): 0.67

P/E (TTM): -- 20.35 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 18.25 11.32
ROE: -- 26.36 15.18

