Nemaska Lithium Inc (NMX.TO)

NMX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

1.61CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.04 (-2.42%)
Prev Close
$1.65
Open
$1.69
Day's High
$1.73
Day's Low
$1.59
Volume
3,899,075
Avg. Vol
997,436
52-wk High
$1.73
52-wk Low
$0.95

Chart for

About

Nemaska Lithium Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of hard rock lithium mining properties and related processing of spodumene into lithium compounds. The Company's activities are in the Province of Quebec, Canada. Its proeprties include Whabouchi, Sirmac and Lithium Chemicals Complex. The Company owns over two... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.02
Market Cap(Mil.): $607.67
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 377.44
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 3,702.00 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.21 11.32
ROE: -- 0.32 15.18

Latest News about NMX.TO

BRIEF-Nemaska Lithium provides project financing update

* Nemaska Lithium processes Whabouchi concentrate at the phase 1 plant and provides project financing update

Oct 10 2017

BRIEF-Nemaska Lithium receives final milestone payment from Johnson Matthey

* Nemaska Lithium receives final milestone payment from Johnson Matthey following approval of battery grade lithium hydroxide from phase 1 plant

Jul 26 2017

BRIEF-Nemaska Lithium obtains receipt for its offering of 47.6 mln shares

* Nemaska Lithium - obtained receipt for its final short form prospectus for offering of 47.6 million shares for aggregate gross proceeds of $50 million at a price of $1.05per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jun 22 2017

BRIEF-Nemaska Lithium announces bought deal public offering of common shares

* Nemaska lithium announces bought deal public offering of common shares and provides project update

Jun 12 2017

