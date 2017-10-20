NN Group NV (NN.AS)

UPDATE 2-ASR shares jump on report it rebuffed Aegon AMSTERDAM, Oct 20 Shares of Dutch insurer ASR spiked in afternoon trading on Friday after Bloomberg reported that Aegon had approached the company for a possible takeover but was rebuffed.

BRIEF-NN Group prices inaugural 500 million euros of conditional pass-through covered bonds * HAS PRICED ITS INAUGURAL EUR 500 MILLION CONDITIONAL PASS-THROUGH COVERED BONDS

BRIEF-NN Bank establishes covered bond programme * ‍NN BANK ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT HAS ESTABLISHED A EUR 5 BILLION CONDITIONAL PASS-THROUGH COVERED BOND PROGRAMME​

BRIEF-NN Group N.V. reports 15.91 pct passive stake in Bioamber * NN Group N.V. reports 15.91 percent passive stake in Bioamber Inc as of Aug 31 - SEC filing‍​ Source text: [http://bit.ly/2wNus9e] Further company coverage:

Insurer NN Group profit rises more than expected on Delta Lloyd deal AMSTERDAM Core earnings at Dutch insurer NN Group rose a higher than expected 26 percent in the second quarter, boosted by stronger sales and its recently completed acquisition of Delta Lloyd .

UPDATE 2-Insurer NN Group profit rises more than expected on Delta Lloyd deal * Solvency ratio including newly acquired Delta Lloyd improves

BRIEF-NN Group Q2 operating result ongoing business at EUR 404 million euros * Q2 SOLVENCY II RATIO OF 196 PERCENT VERSUS 238 PERCENT IN Q1

Dutch insurer NN Group's core profit rises, beats estimates AMSTERDAM, Aug 17 Dutch insurer NN Group on Thursday reported a 26 percent rise in second-quarter core profit to 404 million euros ($475.8 million), buoyed by stronger sales and its merger with Delta Lloyd.

Unilever to buy back Dutch preference shares LONDON Unilever has agreed to buy back the bulk of its Dutch preference shares and to launch a public offer for the rest, valuing them at 450 million euros, as the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company seeks to simplify its capital structure.