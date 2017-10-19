Nocil Ltd (NOCI.NS)
NOCI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
184.35INR
19 Oct 2017
184.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.25 (+0.14%)
Rs0.25 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
Rs184.10
Rs184.10
Open
Rs184.50
Rs184.50
Day's High
Rs187.90
Rs187.90
Day's Low
Rs183.00
Rs183.00
Volume
1,053,429
1,053,429
Avg. Vol
1,352,082
1,352,082
52-wk High
Rs187.90
Rs187.90
52-wk Low
Rs59.45
Rs59.45
About
NOCIL Limited is an India-based company, which offers basic organic chemicals. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of rubber chemicals. The Company brands PILFLEX Antidegradants, PILNOX Antioxidants, PILCURE Accelerators, Post Vulcanization Stabilizer and PILGARD Pre Vulcanization Inhibitor are... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.70
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs30,259.74
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|164.14
|Dividend:
|1.80
|Yield (%):
|0.98
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.35
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|18.25
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|26.36
|15.18