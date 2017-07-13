Norma Group SE (NOEJ.DE)
NOEJ.DE on Xetra
56.66EUR
20 Oct 2017
56.66EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.38 (-0.67%)
€-0.38 (-0.67%)
Prev Close
€57.04
€57.04
Open
€57.16
€57.16
Day's High
€57.47
€57.47
Day's Low
€56.45
€56.45
Volume
61,049
61,049
Avg. Vol
89,091
89,091
52-wk High
€59.00
€59.00
52-wk Low
€35.19
€35.19
About
Norma Group SE is a Germany-based manufacturer of engineered joining technology solutions. The Company focuses on three product categories: Clamp, Connect and Fluid. The Clamp product portfolio comprises clamp products manufactured from unalloyed steels or stainless steel for joining or sealing elastomer hoses. The Connect... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.78
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€1,805.32
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|31.86
|Dividend:
|0.95
|Yield (%):
|1.68
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|27.07
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.54
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.39
|15.18
Norma raises FY sales guidance after stronger Q2
BERLIN, July 13 Germany's Norma Group has raised its sales forecast for 2017 after posting higher sales in the second quarter, the company said on Thursday.