Northland Power Inc (NPI.TO)

NPI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

24.04CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.04%)
Prev Close
$24.05
Open
$24.02
Day's High
$24.19
Day's Low
$23.87
Volume
350,993
Avg. Vol
266,720
52-wk High
$25.04
52-wk Low
$20.89

About

Northland Power Inc. (Northland) is an independent power producer. The Company develops, finances, builds, owns and operates facilities in Canada and internationally that produce clean and green energy using natural gas, biomass, wind and solar technology. Northland segments include thermal; renewable; managed, which includes... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.44
Market Cap(Mil.): $4,173.45
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 173.60
Dividend: 0.09
Yield (%): 4.49

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.63 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.84 11.32
ROE: -- 11.05 15.18

Latest News about NPI.TO

BRIEF-Northland Power Inc expects 332 MW offshore wind farm to begin full commercial operations by end of 2017

* Northland Power Inc - 332 MW offshore wind farm is anticipated to begin full commercial operations by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 22 2017

BRIEF-MHI Vestas gets offshore wind order for 32 turbines in Germany

Aug 21 MHI Vestas, a offshore wind joint venture between Vestas and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said:

Aug 21 2017

BRIEF-Northland Power negotiates long-term enhanced dispatch contract at 120MW Iroquois Falls Facility

* Negotiated long-term enhanced dispatch contract with independent electricity system operator for Northland's 120MW cogeneration facility

Jul 04 2017

CANADA STOCKS-Futures rise on recovery in oil prices

June 26 Canada's main stock index was set for a higher start on Monday as oil prices rose for the third straight session, retreating from a seven-month low hit last week.

Jun 26 2017

BRIEF-Northland Power reports Q1 sales C$177.4 million

* Northland Power delivers strong first quarter results and continues to reach milestones on growth initiatives

May 09 2017

TABLE-German utilities' plans for new capacity

FRANKFURT, April 24 The table below details the building plans of Germany's power plant operators based on information gathered by industry association BDEW and presented at the annual Hanover industrial fair on Monday. BDEW, which mainly represents power-generating utilities, said 55 units representing around 25,332 megawatts (MW) of capacity could be built in theory. But at the moment, BDEW members have cast doubts on plans for many units due to the largely unprofitable

Apr 24 2017
