Newriver Reit PLC (NRRT.L)
NRRT.L on London Stock Exchange
345.40GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.50 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
345.90
Open
347.00
Day's High
347.10
Day's Low
344.00
Volume
434,000
Avg. Vol
602,678
52-wk High
371.86
52-wk Low
297.88
About
NewRiver REIT plc is a real estate investment trust engaged in the real estate business in the United Kingdom. The Company is a retail and leisure property investor, asset manager and developer. The Company owns or manages a portfolio of approximately 30 shopping centers, over 20 retail warehouses, a portfolio of approximately... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.45
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,046.06
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|302.85
|Dividend:
|5.25
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|31.52
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.42
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|6.69
|15.18
BRIEF-Newriver REIT declared second quarterly dividend of 5.25 pence per share
* DECLARED SECOND QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF 5.25 PENCE PER SHARE IN RESPECT OF YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Newriver REIT says David Lockhart will shortly undergo elective procedure
* CHIEF EXECUTIVE, DAVID LOCKHART, WILL SHORTLY UNDERGO AN ELECTIVE PROCEDURE THAT WILL REQUIRE HIM TAKING A LEAVE OF ABSENCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-Newriver Reit to raise not less than 200 mln stg via placing
* Proposed firm placing and placing and open offer to raise not less than 200 million stg at an offer price in range of 330 pence to 340 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: