Nesco Ltd (NSEN.NS)
NSEN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
534.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs6.90 (+1.31%)
Prev Close
Rs528.05
Open
Rs534.75
Day's High
Rs544.90
Day's Low
Rs529.95
Volume
31,736
Avg. Vol
30,982
52-wk High
Rs587.60
52-wk Low
Rs352.20
About
Nesco Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in activities, including information technology (IT) park (building private IT park and providing space on license basis); exhibition and convention centre (providing space to trade fairs, exhibitions, conventions and conferences); manufacture of machinery, equipment and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.47
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs37,724.26
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|70.46
|Dividend:
|2.20
|Yield (%):
|0.41
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.60
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.89
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Nesco Ltd June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 416.9 million rupees versus 358.6 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Nesco to consider sub-division of face value of equity shares
* Says to consider sub-division (split) of face value of equity shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZx01o) Further company coverage: