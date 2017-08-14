Edition:
Nesco Ltd (NSEN.NS)

NSEN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

534.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs6.90 (+1.31%)
Prev Close
Rs528.05
Open
Rs534.75
Day's High
Rs544.90
Day's Low
Rs529.95
Volume
31,736
Avg. Vol
30,982
52-wk High
Rs587.60
52-wk Low
Rs352.20

About

Nesco Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in activities, including information technology (IT) park (building private IT park and providing space on license basis); exhibition and convention centre (providing space to trade fairs, exhibitions, conventions and conferences); manufacture of machinery, equipment and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.47
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs37,724.26
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 70.46
Dividend: 2.20
Yield (%): 0.41

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.60 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 11.32
ROE: -- 10.89 15.18

Latest News about NSEN.NS

BRIEF-India's Nesco Ltd June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter profit 416.9 million rupees versus 358.6 million rupees year ago

Aug 14 2017

BRIEF-Nesco to consider sub-division of face value of equity shares

* Says to consider sub-division (split) of face value of equity shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZx01o) Further company coverage:

May 19 2017
