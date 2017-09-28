Netcare Ltd (NTCJ.J)
NTCJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
2,533.61ZAc
20 Oct 2017
2,533.61ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-3.39 (-0.13%)
-3.39 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
2,537.00
2,537.00
Open
2,534.00
2,534.00
Day's High
2,555.00
2,555.00
Day's Low
2,452.00
2,452.00
Volume
7,458,154
7,458,154
Avg. Vol
5,205,872
5,205,872
52-wk High
3,632.00
3,632.00
52-wk Low
2,265.00
2,265.00
About
Netcare Limited is an investment holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates a private hospital network. Its operating segments are South Africa and the United Kingdom. The Company provides private healthcare services. Its services include emergency medical services, retail pharmacies, cancer care, primary... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.83
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R36,373.47
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,469.31
|Dividend:
|38.00
|Yield (%):
|3.87
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|29.48
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.48
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.22
|15.18
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Sept 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Thursday:
South Africa's Netcare to buy rest of BMI Healthcare for $100 mln
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 28 South Africa's Netcare will buy the rest of Britain's BMI Healthcare from private equity firm Apax and other partners in an all-share deal, the company said on Thursday.
BRIEF-Netcare says full-year EBITDA margins intact
* NETCARE LTD - GUIDED FULL-YEAR EBITDA MARGINS WOULD REMAIN BROADLY IN LINE WITH FIRST HALF EBITDA MARGIN OF 21.1% AND THIS GUIDANCE REMAINS INTACT
BRIEF-Netcare sees HY HEPS to be between 17.0 pct and 21.0 pct higher than prior year
* Says HY earnings and EPS are anticipated to be between 28.0% and 32.0% higher (26.0 cents and 29.7 cents) than those for previous comparable period