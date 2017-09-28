Netcare Ltd (NTCJ.J)

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions Sept 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Thursday:

South Africa's Netcare to buy rest of BMI Healthcare for $100 mln JOHANNESBURG, Sept 28 South Africa's Netcare will buy the rest of Britain's BMI Healthcare from private equity firm Apax and other partners in an all-share deal, the company said on Thursday.

BRIEF-Netcare says full-year EBITDA margins intact * NETCARE LTD - ‍GUIDED FULL-YEAR EBITDA MARGINS WOULD REMAIN BROADLY IN LINE WITH FIRST HALF EBITDA MARGIN OF 21.1% AND THIS GUIDANCE REMAINS INTACT​