Edition:
United States

Net Holding AS (NTHOL.IS)

NTHOL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

2.27TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.01TL (+0.44%)
Prev Close
2.26TL
Open
2.26TL
Day's High
2.28TL
Day's Low
2.24TL
Volume
927,728
Avg. Vol
1,292,491
52-wk High
3.30TL
52-wk Low
2.21TL

Chart for

About

Net Holding AS is a Turkey-based holding company active in the tourism sector with duty-free store management, hotel management, real estate development and other touristic services. The Company's activities include the management of cafes, casinos, duty-free shops and book stores, publishing books for tourists and children,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.03
Market Cap(Mil.): TL755.08
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 338.60
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 64.06 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.66 11.32
ROE: -- 5.82 15.18

Latest News about NTHOL.IS

BRIEF-Net Holding to issue debt instruments up to EUR 50 million

* TO ISSUE DEBT INSTRUMENTS UP TO EUR 50 MILLION OR EQUIVALENT IN OTHER FOREIGN Currencies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Aug 29 2017

BRIEF-Net Holding Q2 net profit rises to 12.8 million lira

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY Q2 REVENUE 152.3 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 111.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

Aug 16 2017
» More NTHOL.IS News

Earnings vs. Estimates