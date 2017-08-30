Edition:
United States

NTPC Ltd (NTPC.BO)

NTPC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

175.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.85 (-1.60%)
Prev Close
Rs178.00
Open
Rs178.10
Day's High
Rs178.85
Day's Low
Rs174.15
Volume
45,788
Avg. Vol
613,875
52-wk High
Rs179.75
52-wk Low
Rs146.00

Chart for

About

NTPC Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the generation and sale of electricity. The principal business activity of the Company is the electric power generation by coal-based thermal power plant. The Company's business segments include Generation and Others. The Company's Other business includes providing... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.83
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs1,443,369.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 8,245.46
Dividend: 2.17
Yield (%): 2.73

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.97 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.50 11.32
ROE: -- 16.99 15.18

Latest News about NTPC.BO

Morning News Call - India, August 31

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_08312017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:15 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Power Minister Piyush Goyal, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal, Laurus Labs CEO Satyanarayana Chava and other corporate exec

Aug 30 2017

India raises $1.4 bln from NTPC share sale - stock exchange data

MUMBAI, Aug 30 The Indian government has raised 91.36 billion rupees ($1.4 billion) from a share sale in state-run utility NTPC Ltd, according to Reuters calculations based on stock exchange data.

Aug 30 2017

BRIEF-NTPC Ltd signs term loan of 30 bln rupees with ICICI Bank

* Says signs term loan of 30 billion rupees with ICICI bank ltd.

Aug 30 2017

Indian shares fall for first session in five; NTPC top loser

Aug 29 Indian shares fell on Tuesday and were set to snap four consecutive sessions of gains as the firing of a missile over Japan by North Korea rattled investors, while the expiry of local derivatives contracts this week also hit sentiment.

Aug 29 2017

UPDATE 1-India to sell up to 10 pct of utility NTPC in potential $2.2 bln deal

* Sale part of divestment programme to help meet deficit (Adds details on the sale)

Aug 28 2017
» More NTPC.BO News

Earnings vs. Estimates