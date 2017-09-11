Edition:
NuVista Energy Ltd (NVA.TO)

NVA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

7.03CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.07 (+1.01%)
Prev Close
$6.96
Open
$6.94
Day's High
$7.05
Day's Low
$6.90
Volume
201,520
Avg. Vol
397,786
52-wk High
$8.02
52-wk Low
$5.33

Chart for

About

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NuVista) is an exploration and production company, which is engaged in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The Company's primary focus is on Montney formation in the Alberta Deep Basin (Wapiti Montney). The Company's products... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.69
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,218.36
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 173.31
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 12.47 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.01 11.32
ROE: -- 15.86 15.18

Latest News about NVA.TO

BRIEF-NuVista Energy provides operational update and pipestone well test results

* NuVista Energy Ltd provides operational update and pipestone well test results

Sep 11 2017

BRIEF-NuVista Energy reports Q2 earnings per share c$0.15

* NuVista Energy Ltd announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

Aug 08 2017
Competitors

  Price Chg
Apache Corporation (APA.N) $41.53 -0.62
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) $41.70 +0.39
Encana Corp (ECA.TO) $14.34 -0.06
Repsol Oil & Gas Canada Inc (TLM.TO) -- --
Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL.N) $27.76 +0.39

