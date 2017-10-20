Novus Holdings Ltd (NVSJ.J)
NVSJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
700.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-15.00 (-2.10%)
-15.00 (-2.10%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Novus Holdings Limited is engaged in commercial printing and manufacturing operations. The Company's principal operations are in print media, printing on packaging and the manufacture of tissue paper. Its segments include Printing and Other. The Printing segment is engaged in the printing of books, magazines, newspapers and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R2,431.33
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|347.33
|Dividend:
|56.00
|Yield (%):
|8.00
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.31
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.08
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|3.43
|15.18
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.