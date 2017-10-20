Edition:
United States

Novus Holdings Ltd (NVSJ.J)

NVSJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

700.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-15.00 (-2.10%)
Prev Close
715.00
Open
712.00
Day's High
720.00
Day's Low
691.00
Volume
1,495,980
Avg. Vol
718,105
52-wk High
1,130.00
52-wk Low
545.00

Chart for

About

Novus Holdings Limited is engaged in commercial printing and manufacturing operations. The Company's principal operations are in print media, printing on packaging and the manufacture of tissue paper. Its segments include Printing and Other. The Printing segment is engaged in the printing of books, magazines, newspapers and... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): R2,431.33
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 347.33
Dividend: 56.00
Yield (%): 8.00

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.31 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.08 11.32
ROE: -- 3.43 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.