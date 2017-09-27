North West Company Inc (NWC.TO)

BRIEF-The North West Company Inc extends maturity date for existing loan facilities * Extended maturity date of CAD$300.0 million and US$52.0 million loan facilities to September 26, 2022​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-The North West Company says Q2 earnings per share C$0.46 * The North West Company Inc. Announces second quarter earnings, a quarterly dividend and terms of senior notes financing

BRIEF-NORTH WEST COMPANY INC Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.17 * THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS AND A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

BRIEF-Exchange Income Corp responds on North West Co's announcement to acquire North Star Air * Exchange Income Corporation responds to the announcement by North West Company Inc to acquire North Star Air