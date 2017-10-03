NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWH_u.TO)
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.51
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,150.51
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|100.74
|Dividend:
|0.07
|Yield (%):
|7.01
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|36.43
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.57
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|15.36
|15.18
BRIEF-NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT announces $125 mln bought deal of trust units
* NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust announces $125 million bought deal of trust units
BRIEF-NorthWest Healthcare Properties reports quarterly FFO per unit $0.24
* Qtrly FFO per unit $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT Q1 AFFO per unit $0.25
* Qtrly occupancy 95.7 percent versus 95.6 percent last quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
BRIEF-Generation Healthcare REIT says received takeover offer by Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT
* Says received takeover offer by Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT for all units in co