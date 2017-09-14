Next PLC (NXT.L)
NXT.L on London Stock Exchange
4,865.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
4,865.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-33.00 (-0.67%)
-33.00 (-0.67%)
Prev Close
4,898.00
4,898.00
Open
4,920.00
4,920.00
Day's High
4,953.00
4,953.00
Day's Low
4,852.00
4,852.00
Volume
532,639
532,639
Avg. Vol
751,305
751,305
52-wk High
5,355.00
5,355.00
52-wk Low
3,565.00
3,565.00
About
NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. The Company's segments include NEXT Retail, a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with over four million active customers and international... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.73
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£7,131.12
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|146.58
|Dividend:
|53.00
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|36.00
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.60
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.40
|15.18
Next rides out weaker pound, sees brighter outlook
LONDON British clothing retailer Next said it had managed to cushion the inflationary impact of a weak pound and nudged up its full-year sales and profit forecasts, sending its shares more than 10 percent higher on Thursday.
Earnings buoy European shares but DAX hurt by Siemens
MILAN European shares inched up on Thursday as solid company earnings more than offset a weak energy sector and a slump in German industrial giant Siemens on delays to a planned unit listing.
Britain's Next cuts profit range as shoppers feel the pinch
LONDON British clothing retailer Next lowered its full-year profit guidance on Thursday after cash-strapped shoppers stayed away from its stores in the first quarter, sending its shares down almost 7 percent.