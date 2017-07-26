Edition:
Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (O2Dn.DE)

O2Dn.DE on Xetra

4.59EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.01 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
€4.59
Open
€4.60
Day's High
€4.61
Day's Low
€4.56
Volume
1,287,701
Avg. Vol
1,976,416
52-wk High
€4.87
52-wk Low
€3.40

Chart for

About

Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the telecommunication industry. The Company offers mobile and fixed-line services providing voice, data and other services to retail and business customers. It also acts as a wholesale provider, offering access to its infrastructure and service capabilities... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.59
Market Cap(Mil.): €13,644.28
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,974.55
Dividend: 0.25
Yield (%): 5.45

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.87 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 23.74 11.32
ROE: -- 25.18 15.18

Latest News about O2Dn.DE

Telefonica Deutschland Q2 core profit beats consensus

FRANKFURT, July 26 Telefonica Deutschland reported a bigger than expected rise in core profit in the second quarter thanks to continuing cost cuts following its 2014 acquisition of E-Plus and stuck with its guidance for the full year.

Jul 26 2017

Fresenius poaches Telefonica Deutschland CFO Rachel Empey

BERLIN, July 21 Fresenius named Rachel Empey as its chief financial officer on Friday, poaching her from Telefonica Deutschland.

Jul 21 2017

BRIEF-Telefonica Deutschland names Markus Rolle new CFO

* dgap-adhoc: telefónica deutschland holding ag: telefónica deutschland holding ag appoints new cfo and extends the management board

Jul 21 2017

BRIEF-Telefonica Deutschland to reach 75 pct of E-plus synergies this year

* CEO says to reach 75 percent of annual 900 million euro E-plus synergies this year Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)

May 05 2017

Telefonica Deutschland Q1 core profit misses expectations

FRANKFURT, May 5 Telefonica Deutschland reported a smaller than expected 2-percent rise in first-quarter core profit, as roaming changes partly offset increased data usage by its customers and benefits from the E-Plus acquisition.

May 05 2017

UPDATE 1-Fresenius poaches Telefonica Deutschland CFO -Manager Magazin

* Telefonica D. says Empey's contract runs until end-2018 (Adds comment from Telefonica Deutschland, details on Empey's career)

Apr 27 2017

BRIEF-Telefonica Deutschland says its CFO has a contract through end-2018

April 27 Telefonica Deutschland in response to Manager Magazin report saying CFO Rachel Empey will be named new CFO of Fresenius

Apr 27 2017

Fresenius poaches Telefonica Deutschland CFO -Manager Magazin

FRANKFURT, April 27 Fresenius has tapped Telefonica Deutschland finance chief Rachel Empey to fill the same position at the diversified German healthcare group, monthly Manager Magazin cited sources as saying on Thursday.

Apr 27 2017
