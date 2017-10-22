Sixth of October Development and Investment Co SAE (OCDI.CA)

OCDI.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange



17.25 EGP

22 Oct 2017 Change (% chg)



£-0.11 (-0.63%) Prev Close

£17.36 Open

£17.05 Day's High

£17.50 Day's Low

£16.90 Volume

1,050,461 Avg. Vol

649,856 52-wk High

£17.50 52-wk Low

£11.53

