OHB SE (OHBG.DE)
OHBG.DE on Xetra
43.20EUR
20 Oct 2017
43.20EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-1.15 (-2.59%)
€-1.15 (-2.59%)
Prev Close
€44.35
€44.35
Open
€44.45
€44.45
Day's High
€45.33
€45.33
Day's Low
€42.76
€42.76
Volume
36,123
36,123
Avg. Vol
20,739
20,739
52-wk High
€47.47
€47.47
52-wk Low
€18.10
€18.10
About
OHB SE is a Germany-based company, which focuses on the space technology. The Company operates in two segments: Space Systems, developing and executing space projects, low-orbiting and geostationary small satellites for navigation, research, communications and earth observations including scientific payloads; and Aerospace +... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.60
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€754.62
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|17.47
|Dividend:
|0.40
|Yield (%):
|0.93
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|59.04
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.88
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|13.79
|15.18