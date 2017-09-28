Omaxe Ltd (OMAX.NS)
OMAX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
205.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.10 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
Rs205.30
Open
Rs206.00
Day's High
Rs206.50
Day's Low
Rs205.30
Volume
73,142
Avg. Vol
586,197
52-wk High
Rs215.70
52-wk Low
Rs154.75
About
Omaxe Limited is engaged in real estate activities. The Company is engaged in the business of providing infrastructure facilities, which include housing and real estate development. Its segments include Real Estate, Construction and Others. The Real Estate segment is engaged in promotion, construction, development and sale of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.44
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs37,613.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|182.90
|Dividend:
|0.70
|Yield (%):
|0.34
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.60
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.89
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Omaxe says Sunil Goel resigns as joint MD
Sept 28 Omaxe Ltd * Says Sunil Goel, joint managing director of co, resigns Source text - http://bit.ly/2wlnPrb Further company coverage: