Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC.NS)

India's ONGC may consider selling stakes in state firms to fund HPCL deal NEW DELHI, Sept 27 India's top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation may consider selling its stake in other state firms to partly fund its acquisition of state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, its chairman D. K. Sarraf said.

UPDATE 1-India ONGC strikes 'good' offshore oil, gas find -sources * Opens up new area for exploration around Mumbai High (Adds share price)

Exclusive: India to bid for Israel oil-and-gas exploration blocks - minister NEW DELHI/JERUSALEM Indian state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp plans to bid for Israeli offshore oil-and-gas exploration blocks, India's oil minister told Reuters, the first major deal between the two countries since a groundbreaking trip by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July.

BRIEF-India's HPCL to buy U.S. crude oil in few months * India's HPCL exec says integration with ONGC will not affect co's investment plans

BRIEF-Mineral Hill's Oil & Natural Gas says agreement signed with Danish based financial services Co * Mineral Hill Industries - agreement signed with a Danish based financial services co to assist with issue of bond created to develop opl-236 project

BRIEF-BP, India's Reliance have ongoing business with ONGC despite disputes- Reliance * BP, India's Reliance have ongoing businesses with ONGC despite disputes

Exclusive: Rosneft, partners to invest over $8 billion in Russia's offshore energy sector MOSCOW Rosneft and its partners plan to invest 480 billion roubles ($8.4 billion) in developing Russia's offshore energy industry in the next five years, part of a bid to boost output from new areas, the Russian oil major told Reuters.

India Markets Weekahead: Maintain liquidity and watch out for a correction Some of the most awaited events of month took place in the past week but they failed to meaningfully sway the stock markets. The RBI maintained status quo as expected while the UK election threw up an unexpected outcome. The main indexes ended flat as a result.

Colombia oil industry threatened by local opposition: group BOGOTA Colombia's oil industry is threatened by a growing number of public referendums that seek to ban crude production, the country's oil association said on Monday, as the mining sector faced similar votes.