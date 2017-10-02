Ontex Group NV (ONTEX.BR)
30.07EUR
20 Oct 2017
€-0.46 (-1.51%)
€30.52
€30.74
€30.75
€30.02
247,613
139,445
€33.74
€24.20
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.75
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€2,475.77
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|82.35
|Dividend:
|0.55
|Yield (%):
|1.28
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|70.02
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.51
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|13.46
|15.18
BRIEF-Ontex announces investment for new production site in Poland
* ONTEX ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT FOR NEW PRODUCTION SITE IN POLAND
BRIEF-Ontex enters into a new credit facilities agreement
* HAS ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT FACILITIES AGREEMENT WITH ITS BANKS FOR AN AMOUNT OF EUR 900 MILLION IN TOTAL.
UPDATE 1-Belgian diaper maker Ontex misses Q2 consensus, shares slide
July 27 Belgian diaper maker Ontex posted a 12.8 percent increase in second-quarter profit on Thursday, but its shares fell after it missed analysts' expectations due to weaker-than-expected demand and rising raw material costs.
Diaper maker Ontex misses Q2 consensus as market growth lags
July 27 Belgian diaper maker Ontex on Thursday posted a 12.8 percent increase in second-quarter profit, narrowly missing market expectations as market growth for core segments was lower than anticipated and raw materials continue to weigh.
BRIEF-Ontex Group H1 adjusted net profit of EUR 71.5 million, up 8.8% yoy
* H1 REPORTED REVENUE UP 22%: LFL REVENUE GROWTH IN ALL 5 DIVISIONS AND 3 CATEGORIES
BRIEF-Ontex Group Q1 adjusted EBITDA at 70.0 million euros
* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 70.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 68.6 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL