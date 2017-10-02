Edition:
Ophir Energy PLC (OPHR.L)

OPHR.L on London Stock Exchange

67.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-3.25 (-4.58%)
Prev Close
71.00
Open
70.25
Day's High
70.25
Day's Low
67.75
Volume
606,931
Avg. Vol
803,918
52-wk High
103.41
52-wk Low
67.00

Ophir Energy plc is an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Asia and Africa. The principal activity of the Company is the development of offshore and deepwater oil and gas exploration assets. The Company's geographical segments are Africa, Asia and are head-quartered in London, United Kingdom. In... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.56
Market Cap(Mil.): £477.36
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 706.24
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 12.47 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.01 11.32
ROE: -- 15.86 15.18

Latest News about OPHR.L

BRIEF-Ophir awarded upstream construction contract

* OPHIR EQUATORIAL GUINEA (BLOCK R) LTD, HAS AWARDED UPSTREAM CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT FOR FORTUNA FLNG PROJECT TO SUBSEA INTEGRATION ALLIANCE

Oct 02 2017

BRIEF-Joint venture of Subsea 7 and Schlumberger wins Ophir Energy contract

* Subsea 7 announced contracts awarded to Subsea Integration Alliance

Oct 02 2017

UPDATE 1-Ophir Energy H1 revenue surges on higher commodity prices

Sept 14 Oil and natural gas producer Ophir Energy Plc on Thursday reported a 69.5 percent rise in first-half revenue, helped by higher commodity prices.

Sep 14 2017

Ophir Energy first-half revenue jumps nearly 70 pct

Sept 14 Oil and natural gas producer Ophir Energy Plc on Thursday reported a 69.5 percent rise in first-half revenue, helped by higher commodity prices.

Sep 14 2017

UPDATE 1-Ophir to cut 15 pct jobs amid oil price glut

July 12 Ophir Energy Plc will cut about 15 percent of its global workforce, the UK oil and gas explorer said on Wednesday, as low oil prices force producers to trim costs.

Jul 12 2017

Ophir to cut 15 pct jobs amid oil price glut

July 12 Ophir Energy Plc will cut about 15 percent of its global workforce, the UK oil and gas explorer said on Wednesday, as low oil prices force oil producers to trim costs.

Jul 12 2017

Ophir to borrow $1.2 billion from Chinese banks for Fortuna floating LNG

AMSTERDAM British oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy plans to borrow $1.2 billion from Chinese banks to back the development of its Fortuna floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) export project in Equatorial Guinea.

May 08 2017

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Ophir to borrow $1.2 bln from Chinese banks for Fortuna floating LNG

AMSTERDAM, May 8 British oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy plans to borrow $1.2 billion from Chinese banks to back the development of its Fortuna floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) export project in Equatorial Guinea.

May 08 2017

Ophir Energy's Fortuna FLNG project taps Chinese banks for $1.2 billion

AMSTERDAM, May 8 British oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy will tap Chinese banks for $1.2 billion in loans to underpin development of its Fortuna floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) export project in Equatorial Guinea, its CEO Nick Cooper said on Monday.

May 08 2017
