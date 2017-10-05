Orange SA (ORAN.PA)

Orange's copper network rental costs to drop in 2018-regulator PARIS, Oct 5 Iliad, Bouygues Telecom and SFR Group are likely to see the monthly rent they pay to access Orange's fixed copper network drop in 2018, according to proposals from French telecoms regulator Arcep on Thursday.

Orange to launch online banking service on Nov. 2 PARIS French telecoms group Orange plans to launch an online banking service on Nov. 2 as it seeks to add another source of revenue to its core services.

European telecoms companies' hopes of lighter regulation dashed by EU BRUSSELS European Union lawmakers have dashed large telecoms companies' hopes for lighter regulation as part of efforts to encourage investment in superfast internet networks.

European telecoms companies' hopes of lighter regulation dashed by EU * Lawmakers vote to limit regulatory rewards for co-investment

France's Orange CEO sees little prospects for pan-European mergers: Les Echos PARIS The chief executive of French telecoms company Orange said he did not see at present opportunities for large pan-European mergers and ruled out buying a stake in media group Vivendi, according to remarks published on Thursday.

Orange Egypt to receive 4G frequency on Thursday CAIRO, Sept 27 Orange Egypt is set to receive the wireless frequency it needs to deliver 4G mobile services on Thursday, the company said.

France likely to cut Orange stake, executive says WARSAW The French government is likely to reduce its 23 percent stake in telecommunications company Orange , the company's head of European operations said on Thursday.