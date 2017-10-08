Edition:
Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd (ORBC.NS)

ORBC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

113.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.70 (-0.61%)
Prev Close
Rs114.00
Open
Rs114.00
Day's High
Rs114.80
Day's Low
Rs112.50
Volume
303,100
Avg. Vol
2,604,817
52-wk High
Rs191.00
52-wk Low
Rs101.80

About

Oriental Bank of Commerce is a scheduled commercial bank. The Bank's segments include Treasury Operations, Corporate/Wholesale banking, Retail banking and Other banking business operations. The Treasury Operations segment consists of dealing in securities and money market operations. The Corporate/Wholesale Banking segment... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.43
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs39,221.11
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 346.17
Dividend: 0.70
Yield (%): 0.62

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.05 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 11.32
ROE: -- 16.03 15.18

Latest News about ORBC.NS

India's Oriental Bank says under central bank 'corrective action' over bad loans

MUMBAI, Oct 8 Oriental Bank of Commerce Ltd , a mid-sized Indian state-run lender, said the nation's central bank has initiated "prompt corrective action" against the bank over its high amount of net non-performing assets (NPA).

Oct 08 2017

India's NSE index comes off record high; ITC top drag

Sept 19 India's NSE index hit a record high on Tuesday before erasing gains to trade slightly lower, dragged down by market heavyweights such as ITC Ltd.

Sep 19 2017

BRIEF-Oriental Bank Of Commerce cuts one-year MCLR to 8.40 pct

Sept 8 Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd * Says cuts one-year MCLR to 8.40 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 08 2017

BRIEF-Oriental Bank of Commerce defers private placement of bonds​

* Says ‍to defer private placement of basel III compliant additional tier 1 bonds​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 23 2017

BRIEF-Oriental Bank of Commerce plans to raise tier 1 capital worth up to 5 bln rupees

* Says intends to raise tier 1 capital worth up to 5 billion rupees via pvt placement Source text: http://bit.ly/2wk2Jg0 Further company coverage:

Aug 22 2017

BRIEF-India's Oriental Bank of Commerce posts June qtr loss

* June quarter net loss 4.86 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.01 billion rupees year ago

Aug 11 2017

BRIEF-India's Oriental Bank of Commerce revises 1 year MCLR to 8.45 pct

* Bank has revised 1 year MCLR w.e.f. 11.07.2017 to 8.45 percent Source text - (http://bit.ly/2u9jr0L) Further company coverage:

Jul 10 2017

BRIEF-Oriental Bank of Commerce cuts overnight MCLR to 8.10 pct from June 12

* Says cuts overnight MCLR to 8.10 percent from June 12 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rd3CjE) Further company coverage:

Jun 09 2017

BRIEF-Oriental Bank of Commerce seeks members' nod to issue, allot shares worth up to 50 bln rupees

* Seeks members' nod to issue and allot shares worth up to 50 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jun 01 2017

BRIEF-ICRA downgrades Oriental Bank of Commerce bonds

* ICRA downgrades various bond borrowing programmes of Oriental Bank Of Commerce

May 31 2017
