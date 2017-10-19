Orient Cement Ltd (ORCE.NS)
ORCE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
155.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.20 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
Rs155.90
Open
Rs158.00
Day's High
Rs159.00
Day's Low
Rs155.60
Volume
64,445
Avg. Vol
269,031
52-wk High
Rs189.00
52-wk Low
Rs114.80
About
Orient Cement Limited is an India-based company engaged in the manufacturing and sales of cement. The Company's products include Birla A1 Premium Cement, Birla A1 Premium Cement-OPC 53 Grade and Birla A1 Premium Cement-OPC 43 Grade. The Company's product mix includes ordinary Portland cement (OPC) and Pozzolana Portland cement... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.76
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs32,277.07
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|204.87
|Dividend:
|0.50
|Yield (%):
|0.32
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.09
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.41
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.96
|15.18