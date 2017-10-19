Edition:
Orient Cement Ltd (ORCE.NS)

ORCE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

155.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.20 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
Rs155.90
Open
Rs158.00
Day's High
Rs159.00
Day's Low
Rs155.60
Volume
64,445
Avg. Vol
269,031
52-wk High
Rs189.00
52-wk Low
Rs114.80

Chart for

About

Orient Cement Limited is an India-based company engaged in the manufacturing and sales of cement. The Company's products include Birla A1 Premium Cement, Birla A1 Premium Cement-OPC 53 Grade and Birla A1 Premium Cement-OPC 43 Grade. The Company's product mix includes ordinary Portland cement (OPC) and Pozzolana Portland cement... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.76
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs32,277.07
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 204.87
Dividend: 0.50
Yield (%): 0.32

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.09 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.41 11.32
ROE: -- 10.96 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates