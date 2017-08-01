Orient Paper and Industries Ltd (ORPP.NS)

Edition:
97.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
Rs97.30
Open
Rs98.15
Day's High
Rs99.50
Day's Low
Rs96.40
Volume
119,682
Avg. Vol
331,587
52-wk High
Rs113.00
52-wk Low
Rs56.60

Orient Paper & Industries Limited is engaged in manufacturing of pulp and paper, electric lighting equipment and electrical fans. The Company's segments include Paper, Electrical Consumer Durables and Others. The Paper segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp, paper and board, and chemicals. The Electrical Consumer...

Beta: 0.96
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs20,645.65
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 212.19
Dividend: 0.50
Yield (%): 1.03

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 96.25 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.16 11.32
ROE: -- 6.81 15.18

BRIEF-India's Orient Paper & Industries posts June-qtr profit

* June quarter profit 80.9 million rupees versus loss of 43.4 million rupees year ago

Aug 01 2017

BRIEF-India's Orient Paper & Industries March-qtr profit rises

* Says recommended final dividend of INR 0.50 per equity share

May 16 2017
