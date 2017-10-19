Orient Refractories Ltd (ORRE.NS)
ORRE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
153.50INR
19 Oct 2017
153.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.10 (+1.39%)
Rs2.10 (+1.39%)
Prev Close
Rs151.40
Rs151.40
Open
Rs155.00
Rs155.00
Day's High
Rs156.70
Rs156.70
Day's Low
Rs153.10
Rs153.10
Volume
21,264
21,264
Avg. Vol
76,664
76,664
52-wk High
Rs166.90
Rs166.90
52-wk Low
Rs106.55
Rs106.55
About
Orient Refractories Limited is engaged in manufacturing refractories and monolithics items, and trading of refractory items. The Company's geographical segments include India and Outside India. The Company is a globally operating supplier of refractory products, systems and services for steel industries. Its product range... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.12
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs18,531.47
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|120.14
|Dividend:
|2.50
|Yield (%):
|1.62
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.09
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.41
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.96
|15.18