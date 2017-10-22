Edition:
United States

Oriental Weavers Carpet Co SAE (ORWE.CA)

ORWE.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

17.49EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

£-0.24 (-1.35%)
Prev Close
£17.73
Open
£17.62
Day's High
£17.62
Day's Low
£17.40
Volume
105,740
Avg. Vol
266,613
52-wk High
£20.25
52-wk Low
£8.20

Chart for

About

Oriental Weavers Carpet Co. SAE is an Egypt-based company that is principally engaged in the production and sale of machine-woven carpets and rugs for the residential, commercial and hospitality industries. The Company offers various lines of area rugs, as well as manufactures woven goblins and tapestries. The Company also... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.86
Market Cap(Mil.): £7,978.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 450.00
Dividend: 1.40
Yield (%): 7.11

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.81 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.74 11.32
ROE: -- 8.35 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates