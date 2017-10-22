Oriental Weavers Carpet Co SAE (ORWE.CA)
ORWE.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
17.49EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Oriental Weavers Carpet Co. SAE is an Egypt-based company that is principally engaged in the production and sale of machine-woven carpets and rugs for the residential, commercial and hospitality industries. The Company offers various lines of area rugs, as well as manufactures woven goblins and tapestries. The Company also... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.86
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£7,978.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|450.00
|Dividend:
|1.40
|Yield (%):
|7.11
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|35.81
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.74
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|8.35
|15.18